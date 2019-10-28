Study ranks 11 cities in Oklahoma as 2019’s Best Small Cities in America

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A study has ranked 11 Oklahoma cities as some of the best small cities in the United States that offer good quality of life and affordability.

On Monday, personal-finance website WalletHub released its ‘2019’s Best Small Cities in America.’

WalletHub compared 1,268 cities across five key dimensions:

Affordability Economic Health Education & Health Quality of Life Safety

For the study, cities with population sizes between 25,000 and 100,000 were selected and considered only the “city proper” in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.

The top 10 small cities in America:

Leawood, KS Brentwood, TN Sammamish, WA Melrose, MA Carmel, IN Lexington, MA Milton, MA Brookfield, WI Fair Lawn, NJ Cedar Park, TX

Given the large sample of cities ranked in this study, cities were grouped by percentile, meaning the 99th percentile represents the top 1 percent of small cities in America.

11 cities in Oklahoma made the list:

Edmond – 66th percentile

Owasso – 58th percentile

Moore – 54th percentile

Enid – 33rd percentile

Bartlesville – 30th percentile

Midwest City – 21st percentile

Stillwater – 14th percentile

Lawton – 8th percentile

Ponca City – 8th percentile

Muskogee – 3rd percentile

Shawnee – 2nd percentile

