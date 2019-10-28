× The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Receives $10,000 Grant from Oklahoma City Community Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma is pleased to announce it has received a $10,000 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation and its Opportunities for Children iFund grant program. The grant will be used to assist in funding recreational and fine arts programs to help relieve income disparity in youth extra-curricular activities in southeast Oklahoma City. The grant will allow The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club to increase its level of service to the population it serves.

“We are so pleased to have received this grant,” said Melissa Brown, Executive Director. “Our desire is to give underserved youth in Oklahoma City the opportunity to be involved in extra-curricular activities on a regular basis, regardless of their family’s income.”

Some of the programs that will receive support from this grant include: percussion, art, photography, ballet, vocal music, soccer, flag football, and basketball.

“We recognize the immense value and social, emotional and physical gains children receive from art and recreational opportunities and want underserved youth in OKC to have easy access to activities that will promote their personal growth,” said Brown. “We appreciate the support of the Oklahoma City Community.”

To learn more about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, please call 405-677-4781 or follow them on Facebook at @TheClubOKC.

