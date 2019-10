ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Enid are investigating after two of the city’s pickups were burglarized.

On October 7, a report was taken from the City of Enid Service Center that two city pickups were burglarized.

City officials say numerous tools were taken, as well as a 10′ utility trailer that was covered in paint.

If you have any information, call Enid Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or text 274637 keyword ENID.