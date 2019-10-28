Traffic stop in Tulsa leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Tulsa over the weekend.

On Sunday, police stopped to help a woman whose car had broken down near Harvard and Pine.

FOX 23 reports Tulsa police say when they spoke to the woman, she told them her boyfriend was going to be back soon to help fix the vehicle.

At some point, the woman’s boyfriend came back on a bicycle and pulled out a gun, firing one shot at officers. That’s when at least three officers fired back, striking and killing the man. No officers were injured.

The woman was detained after drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle.

The incident still remains under investigation.

