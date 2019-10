OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One in six people will experience a stroke and Oklahoma has the ninth highest stroke mortality rate in the country, so the American Heart Association wants you to know what to do if you encounter someone having a stroke.

BE FAST because time is of the essence during a stroke episode.

B-BALANCE (loss of balance)

E-EYES (blurred/loss of vision)

F-FACE (one side of face droops)

A-ARMS (arm won’t raise/weakness)

S-SPEECH (slurred, garbled, or no speech)

T-TIME TO CALL 911.