Burglary suspect rescued after fleeing from officers, falling into ravine in SW Oklahoma City

Posted 5:44 am, October 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A burglary suspect was rescued after he fled from officers and fell into a ravine in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say a burglary suspect drove away from officers near SW 74th and Western at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

At some point, the suspect fled on foot and fell into a deep concrete-walled ravine near SW 64th and Ollie.

Fire and EMSA crews had to remove a chainlink barrier to rescue him from the ravine.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 the suspect was injured, but is alert and talking.

The incident remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.