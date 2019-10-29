× Burglary suspect rescued after fleeing from officers, falling into ravine in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A burglary suspect was rescued after he fled from officers and fell into a ravine in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officials say a burglary suspect drove away from officers near SW 74th and Western at around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

At some point, the suspect fled on foot and fell into a deep concrete-walled ravine near SW 64th and Ollie.

Fire and EMSA crews had to remove a chainlink barrier to rescue him from the ravine.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 the suspect was injured, but is alert and talking.

The incident remains under investigation.