Choctaw Nation Chief announces National Day of Mourning for the passing of former Chief Pyle

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Chief Gary Batton designated November 2 as a National Day of Mourning across the Choctaw Nation in honor of former Chief Gregory E. Pyle.

“In honor and tribute to the memory of Chief Gregory E. Pyle, I, Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the Choctaw Nation, and as an expression of public sorrow, direct that the flags of the Choctaw Nation be displayed at half-staff for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.”

A public memorial service will be held at the Choctaw Nation Event Center on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m.

Chief Pyle served as the Choctaw Nation’s Chief from 1997-2014, after serving more than 13 years as the Assistant Chief of the tribe.

He died Saturday at the age of 70. Both Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) and Senator James Lankford (R-OK) issued statements of condolences following the news of his passing.