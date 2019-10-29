Coach’s son has game plan to raise money needed for field house improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A lot has changed at Crooked Oak High School over the past 50 years, and now the field house needs a little work.

“Definitely air-conditioning, heating, plumbing, security,” April Dwyer of Crooked Oak Public Schools said. “Redoing the cages where we store equipment so we can keep those things secure.”

Making those repairs is something the school has wanted to do for a long time.

Luckily, a man with deep ties to the school is stepping in to help out with a donation of $200,000.

Randy Thurman, the son of former coach Leo Thurman, wrote a check for $100,000 today in his father’s name. The goal is to use that money to get the field house in working condition.

“He believed in trying to help younger people,” Randy Thurman, the CEO of Retirement Investment Advisers, said of his father. “I wanted my dad’s name to go on and have a legacy in terms of what he’s done.”

Coach Thurman died not long ago, and his son Randy is using that donation to put a challenge forth to the community.

“We have a budget of $300,000 for the field house,” Randy Thurman said. “I have a 2 for 1 match. So we’re asking to raise $100,000 for this field house, and for every dollar raised, I’m matching it by $2.”

That $300,000 would turn the field house into something far more modern than what the current field house has, complete with new lockers, plumbing and showers that look like they’re from this century instead the last one.

The money would even fund a new weight room, which is something you have to have if you want to win.

Larry Gosney played for Coach Thurman about 50 years ago, going on to play for OSU with a short stint at the Green Bay Packers.

Gosney says winning is what the coach wanted.

“Hard-working man,” Larry Gosney said of Coach Thurman. “Wanted to be successful. Wanted us to be successful. He had so much energy and he’d just pass that on to us.”

Even though Coach Thurman isn’t around today, his son randy hopes that same energy Larry mentioned gets passed on to the Crooked Oak players who are on the field now.

“Dad was an old school football coach,” Randy Thurman explained. “He liked to be tough.”

The school already has a $100,000 in hand and you can help get that 2 for 1 match up and running.

If you’d like to donate, you can mail a check to: Crooked Oak Public Schools/Leo Thurman Field House, 1450 S Eastern, Oklahoma City, OK 73129.

Once the school has raised $300,000, officials say construction will start within six weeks.