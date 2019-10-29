× Day of the Dead celebration to be held at University of Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A student association at a metro college is gearing up for its annual Day of the Dead celebration.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Hispanic American Student Association (HASA) will host its annual Day of the Dead celebration on Friday, Nov. 1.

Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a holiday traditionally observed Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 throughout Mexico and in parts of the United States. The holiday is a time of celebration to remember friends and family members who have died.

The HASA event will include live performances, complimentary food, face painting, and various arts and crafts.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. It will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms on campus.