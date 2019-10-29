Day of the Dead celebration to be held at University of Central Oklahoma

Posted 10:13 am, October 29, 2019, by

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A student association at a metro college is gearing up for its annual Day of the Dead celebration.

The University of Central Oklahoma’s Hispanic American Student Association (HASA) will host its annual Day of the Dead celebration on Friday, Nov. 1.

Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, is a holiday traditionally observed Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 throughout Mexico and in parts of the United States. The holiday is a time of celebration to remember friends and family members who have died.

The HASA event will include live performances, complimentary food, face painting, and various arts and crafts.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. It will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Nigh University Center Ballrooms on campus.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.