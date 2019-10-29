Devon Ice Rink returns to bring wintery fun to the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Devon Ice Rink opens in Oklahoma City soon, just in time to help usher in the holiday season.

The ice rink, one of downtown OKC’s premier December attractions, opens for its ninth season at Myriad Botanical Gardens on Friday, Nov. 8, according to a Myriad news release.

The rink is located on Seasonal Plaza and features 5,500 square feet of real ice, skate rentals, seasonal food and beverage offerings.

“Take part in all that is magical about the holiday season and skate under the skyline and twinkle lights strung across the rink,” the news release states.

Hours are:

Monday through Thursday 3 to 9 p.m.

Friday 3 to 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holiday schedule:

Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, 3-9 p.m.

Black Friday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas Break, Dec. 16-Jan. 3, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 24 and 25, noon to 6 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 20, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission is $13 per person for all ages and includes skates; $8 for guests if you bring your own skates; $8 for military members; $7 for members of the Gardens and includes skates. A group rate of 10 or more is $9 per person and includes skates.

“Please make a reservation in advance for a group,” the news release states.