District attorney’s office investigating alleged violent hazing incident at Oklahoma high school

MULDROW, Okla. (KFSM) – An eastern Oklahoma district attorney’s office is investigating an alleged violent hazing incident.

According to KFSM, the incident involves athletes at Muldrow High School.

Muldrow Police Chief George Lawson says two investigators with the Sequoyah County District Attorney’s Office were asked to assist the school’s police department.

Lawson says he has not been asked to assist in the investigation at this time.

KFSM reports they have reached out to Ron Flanagan, Muldrow Superintendent, multiple times on the investigation, but have not received a response.

It is unknown if any charges will be filed.

