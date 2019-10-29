× Guthrie PD identify suspect in fatal auto-ped hit-and-run

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Guthrie Police Department officials say they have identified the suspect in a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run accident Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of W. Oklahoma Ave., around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mandy Gorsuch died on her way to the hospital after being hit by a pickup.

Witnesses told officers the pickup struck Gorsuch and fled the scene before first responders could arrive.

Today, Guthrie PD officials say they have identified the pickup and suspect. They expect to have criminal charges filed in Logan County this week.

The suspect’s name is not being released until charges are formally filed.