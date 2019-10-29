Helmet cam shows Oklahoma City firefighters battle blaze

Posted 6:57 am, October 29, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Newly released video from the Oklahoma City Fire Department gives a glimpse into what crews battled when responding to a fire last week.

On Oct. 25, at around 9:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a condo fire near NW 10th and Council.

The fire department released video on Monday showing firefighters as they arrived at the scene.


In the video, you can see a firefighter rushing to the building as flames and smoke come out of the second story.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, and five people made it out safely.

The fire caused $17,000 in damage.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.