Helmet cam shows Oklahoma City firefighters battle blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Newly released video from the Oklahoma City Fire Department gives a glimpse into what crews battled when responding to a fire last week.

On Oct. 25, at around 9:30 p.m., fire crews responded to a condo fire near NW 10th and Council.

The fire department released video on Monday showing firefighters as they arrived at the scene.

In the video, you can see a firefighter rushing to the building as flames and smoke come out of the second story.

Crews were able to quickly put the fire out, and five people made it out safely.

The fire caused $17,000 in damage.