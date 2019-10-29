“It’s my time to live my life instead of walking in my parent’s shadow,” Teen talks openly about wanting a fresh start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Faithon is 15 and loves music so we took him to a place where he could immerse himself in both art and music.

"Just push play," Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

"Nothing bad's going to happen is it?" Faithon asked.

"Nothing bad's going to happen."

"You promise?"

A larger than life stereo outside of Factory Obscura brings music to the masses.

Faithon, being a music lover, couldn't get enough.

“That is awesome,” Faithon said.

Even though Faithon was born in the mid-2000s, he knows a lot about 80s pop culture.

"And then it has the Delorean from Back to the Future,” Faithon said looking at the stereo artwork.

"Yes. Do you love Back to the Future?" Lett asked.

"Yes I've seen all of them actually,” Faithon said.

"What's your favorite one?"

"I think the first one,” Faithon said.

If there's anything Faithon likes more than music it's cars.

"My most favorite thing is to look at cars or collect them."

"What kind of car would be your dream car?"

"A Nissan Skyline,” Faithon said.

"What got you interested in cars?" Lett asked.

"My dad loved cars a lot so I guess it's just a passed on thing from my dad to me."

He hopes to be a car designer one day.

For the time being, this 15-year-old is just trying to be a normal kid while living in a group home, and when he needs to get through a rough day, he listens to all genres of music, especially R&B.

"When I'm listening to music if I hear music come on, it puts me into a calmer place,” Faithon said.

Faithon went into foster care four years ago.

He will tell you it's been a tough journey.

"I've gone through a lot and I have no family left,” he said.

Pulled out of a bad situation, Faithon is now looking for a traditional family with or without siblings.

"I would go for siblings. I'm just kind of looking for some my age like 15 or 11,” he said.

He'd also love to travel the world with a family.

Most of all, Faithon wants to move on from the past.

"I just feel that maybe it's my time to be happy and not to get upset because I can't go back there, but it's my time to be happy as a child at 15 years old. It's my time to live my life instead of walking in my parent's shadow,” Faithon said.

A child with a lot of personality...

"I would describe my personality as just WOW,” he said.

Holding onto faith he'll find a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://okfosters.org/contact/.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.