Late child’s family honors his life-saving tissue donation by participating in 5K run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of eight-year-old Aidan Hooper will run in a marathon Saturday to honor and continue his life-saving legacy.

Aidan Hooper died in 2013 after he fell from his Taekwondo School’s float in Edmond’s LibertyFest parade. Aidan was struck by the trailer hauling the float after he fell.

Aidan’s tissue was used to save two lives on July 4, 2016.

Now his family will do their part to save lives by joining the Little Red Heart 5K on Saturday.

“The Hooper family, along with about 20 other friends, will honor Aidan’s gift and his life by participating in Team Aidan’s Legacy to raise money for organ and tissue donation across the state.”

The second annual Little Red Heart Run, organized by LifeShare, will begin at 9 a.m. and feature music, food, kids’ activities and stories from families touched by donation.

“The Little Red Heart Run is a special time for our entire community. It brings together donor families, transplant recipients, those waiting for a transplant, volunteers, sponsors and partners who all play an integral role in making our life-saving mission possible,” Jeffrey Orlowski, LifeShare president and CEO, said. “The amount of support, compassion and dedication we are seeing as our teams prepare to walk and run to celebrate the gift of life is inspiring.”

The race will be held at Regatta Park in the Boathouse District of Oklahoma City. Click here for more information or to register.

The LifeShare Foundation partners with LifeShare of Oklahoma by generating awareness, support and research for organ, eye and tissue donation.

Over 487 people received lifesaving organ donations in 2018, according to LifeShare.