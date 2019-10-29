Near record cold on the way for Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - As you gear up to trick or treat on Thursday night, you might want to choose a costume with a stocking cap, because you are going to need it.

"Thursday evening will be one of the colder trick of treats we will see in Oklahoma," said KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan.

The record low for All Hallow's Eve came back in 1991 at 16 degrees Fahrenheit. It wont get that chilly, but temperatures will be well below normal for October 31.

"Temperatures will drop fast with clear skies, mid to high 30s near sunset, to the low 30s to near 30 for those later trick or treaters. At least the wind won't be blowing really fast, it will just be on the cold side," Morgan said.

That forecast is not a favorite for kiddos.

"She is not going to be happy, but [my] first thought was, 'How am I going to protect my child,'" said Kristin Richter. The Mustang mother has a 9 year old with asthma. The cold air hurts her lungs.

Richter say she will have to make sure her daughter wears extra layers under her butterfly costume, cover her mouth and stay in just their neighborhood instead of trick or treating in the usual two or three neighborhoods.

"I would love to do what we normally do, but its not safe for you, and I need to make sure that you are healthy over candy," Richter said.

How will the cold effect the big kids on Halloween? Stores are reportedly selling more costumes with fur and extra padding.

"It's definitely impacted the sale of those types of costumes versus what we have seen previously," said Matthew Wright of Halloween Warehouse OKC.

Another option? Just stay inside. There are nursing homes and other indoor trick or treat opportunities. Check out the links below.

