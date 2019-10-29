News 4’s Ali Meyer opens up about breast cancer diagnosis – one year ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - According to the World Health Organization, two million women worldwide are impacted by breast cancer.

Most women have their first mammogram at 40 years old.

Many of you at home know someone who has fought the disease.

At News 4, long-time Oklahoma City journalist, Ali Meyer, was diagnosed last year.

Meyer has been fighting a private battle with breast cancer for the past 12 months.

"Many women will get a mammogram before age 40, but I didn't," Meyer said. "I had no reason to. No family history. No lumps. No concerns. No reason to think I would ever be affected by breast cancer."

In October 2018, Meyer reported on two Oklahoma women who shared their breast cancer journey with News 4.

Meyer agreed to have her first mammogram on Facebook Live.

The reporter's inaugural mammogram did not go as planned.

"Just because you don't have a mom or a sister with breast cancer doesn't mean that you're completely free," said OU Breast Health Network radiologist Dr. Richard Falk.

Meyer was shocked beyond belief when her mammogram results came back irregular.

"This has been hard and shocking. It does rock you to your core," Meyer said on Facebook Live one day after her diagnosis. "You guys have been really supportive, and I appreciate it so much. This is not the news I was hoping to tell you about to raise breast cancer awareness."

Many News 4 viewers have been following Meyer's journey on Facebook and Instagram where she has shared intimate details.

Tuesday night at 10 p.m. on News 4, Meyer invites the cameras to walk with her into the operating room.

"I have a few things to share about what I've learned from my own battle with breast cancer," Meyer said.