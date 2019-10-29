Norman police and community discussion aims to remove barriers

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A listening session in Norman will give residents the chance to talk about police transparency and trust among the community.

“Voices for Norman: The Community and the Police in Conversation” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Norman Public Schools Administration Building, 131 S. Flood Ave., according to a Norman Police Department news release.

Sponsored by the Xenia Institute for Social Justice, the discussion will focus on department transparency, community engagement, increasing trust and removing barriers.

“The Xenia series began as conversations between the community and the police after a number of widely publicized and tragic incidents between citizens and police in other cities,” explained Rev. David Spain, president of the Xenia Institute.

Police personnel will give a short presentation on the department’s 2020 Strategic Plan. A group discussion will follow, and community member comments and ideas will help guide the development of the police department’s 2020 Strategic Plan.

“As we continue to plan for the future, we need, and truly desire, input from members of the community about what we are doing well and where we should improve,” Interim Chief Kevin Foster said. “We must continue the conversation in a proactive way to further build relationships so we can continue to serve our community at the highest possible level.”