OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of stealing a purse belonging to a hospital patient.

Police posted about the incident on Facebook on Monday.

Officials say the man was “somehow able to bypass” a security door at SW Integris Hospital and went into a female patient’s room where he allegedly stole her purse.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.