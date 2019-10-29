× Oklahoma man reels in whopping 60-pound catfish

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – An Oklahoma fisherman has a story to tell after reeling in a monster catfish over the weekend.

On Sunday night, George Washington was fishing along East Cache Creek near Lake Ellsworth when he got the bite of a lifetime.

After a 20-minute struggle, Washington reeled in the 4’1″ flathead catfish.

“I put it on a 50-pound scale and it broke. So I went and put it on the ice dock, and that one messed up,” Washington told KSWO. “Then I tried a floor scale and that one malfunctioned as well. I’m searching for the monsters, that’s what I fish for. So that’s my goal.”

Washington was able to weigh the catfish, coming in at 60 pounds – only 18 pounds shy of breaking the state record.

