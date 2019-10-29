Oklahoma museum to hold “Mummy Day” for families this weekend

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma museum is celebrating Ancient Egypt with a free “Mummy Day” this weekend for all ages.

On Saturday, the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is holding a free Mummy Day, which will have Ancient Egyptian-inspired games, crafts, face painting and booths.

Kids will be able to write their name in hieroglyphics, create a scarab bracelet, design a mummy mask, and even create a popsicle mummy. There will be also tours of the Egyptian gallery, and this is the first time that the general public can see the reconstructed face of Tutu. Her face was unveiled earlier at a members-only event, but now everyone can see what she looked like over 2,000 years ago.

“This is a celebration of Tutu and Ancient Egypt,” said Dane Pollei, Director of the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. He continued, “Mummy Day is part of the museum’s centennial celebrations, which will continue with the annual gala party on December 6.”

The museum is located on the OBU Green campus at 1900 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, and Mummy Day will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Click here for more information.