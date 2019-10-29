Oklahoma veterinarian writes book series for children in hopes of inspiring future veterinarians

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma veterinarian is hoping to inspire future veterinarians through her children’s book series.
Dr. Rebekah Harfield is a veterinarian and author who created the Doctor Hartfield Veterinary Book Series with a mission to encourage an interest in animal health at a young age.
Hartfield stopped by News 4 on Tuesday, with Rowdy, a dog who is also the latest inspiration for one of her books, “Rowdy the Dog,” to talk about the series.
"I love to read, I love to teach and I love veterinary medicine," said Hartfield. "To me, this was the perfect recipe to write a children's book, but I didn't just want to write about cats and dogs. I wanted to share real stories from my own farm."
Book sales support the OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences scholarships.
Click here for more information.