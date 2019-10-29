Oklahoma veterinarian writes book series for children in hopes of inspiring future veterinarians

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma veterinarian is hoping to inspire future veterinarians through her children’s book series.

Dr. Rebekah Harfield is a veterinarian and author who created the Doctor Hartfield Veterinary Book Series with a mission to encourage an interest in animal health at a young age.

Hartfield stopped by News 4 on Tuesday, with Rowdy, a dog who is also the latest inspiration for one of her books, “Rowdy the Dog,” to talk about the series.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I love to read, I love to teach and I love veterinary medicine," said Hartfield. "To me, this was the perfect recipe to write a children's book, but I didn't just want to write about cats and dogs. I wanted to share real stories from my own farm."

Book sales support the OSU Center for Veterinary Health Sciences scholarships.

Click here for more information.