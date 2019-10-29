× One suspect arrested, another hospitalized after short police chase in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is hospitalized and another is behind bars after a chase with Oklahoma City Police early Tuesday morning.

It started when the two men allegedly burglarized the Taste of China restaurant on Western just after 4:30 a.m.

Minutes later, police pulled the suspects over in a red sports car.

“Officers approached the car. The second officer had the front seat passenger open the door up and in the floorboard, you could see several boxes of rolled coins. He asked the driver to turn the car off … the driver turned the car off briefly but he restarted the car,” said Lt. Jeff Padgett with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The car took off, but the passenger side door was still open.

To avoid being run over, the police officer standing next to the car jumped inside.

“The officer ended up on top of his lap,” said Lt. Padgett.

The suspect drove for about 15 seconds before he realized they were going down SW 64th, a dead-end road.

He stopped the car and thought he could run away, and the officer inside tried to stop him.

“The officer was holding onto his jacket and he was able to twist and the jacket came off of him, and the suspect took off running,” said Lt. Padgett.

The suspect ran to the end of SW 64th and fell 25-30 feet into the bottom of Lightning Creek which is a concrete culvert.

“You can see some tree lines down there so he probably thought he was running into like some woods or forest or something, but it actually is just about a 25-30 foot drop he hit,” he said.

He suffered head injuries, and police say he was in and out of consciousness while being rescued.

To rescue the suspect fire crews had to anchor to a nearby tree.

The second suspect who was the passenger in the car was taken into custody.

Police aren’t sure yet how much money was taken from the restaurant.

“When he bailed out of the car it looks like he possibly dropped a screwdriver on the ground. We’re not sure if that’s what he used during the burglary,” said Lt. Padgett. “There’s two boxes of change and then there’s some envelopes that have cash in them. On several of the envelopes, it says the Taste of China.”

At last check, the suspect that fell is expected to survive.

The names of the two suspects have not been released.