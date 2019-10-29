Permitless carry law set to go into effect November 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a matter of days, a controversial measure that allows permitless carry across the state will go into effect.

In February, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2597 into law.

“We want to make sure that we let Oklahomans know that we are going to protect their rights to bear arms,” Stitt said.

The law allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit. If you are in the military, you only have to be 18-years-old.

Sen. Kim David stressed that the bill doesn’t change federal background checks required by law to purchase a firearm, and private property owners will still have the right to allow or deny concealed or open carry on their premises.

“We allow for people in other states to be able to carry in this state without a permit,” David told News 4. “This bill simply allows law-abiding citizens that wish to carry a weapon to be able to do that in our state also without paying for the permit.”

However, critics say this bill could make things more dangerous for women, and increase pressure on law enforcement officers.

"This bill puts upon new training obligations. A new standard that they have to interact with gun owners and this is something that I personally and also in my capacity as a senator for Senate District 16 cannot support," Sen. Mary Boren said.

Months after the bill was signed into law, an Oklahoma lawmaker created a petition that would put the measure on the ballot.

Ultimately, that petition drive fell short of its goal.

The permitless carry law is set to go into effect Nov. 1.