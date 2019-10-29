Permitless carry, liquor store bills to go into effect in November

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While there has been a lot of talk about a controversial gun law going into effect, there are several other measures that will be enforced next month.

House Bill 2597, which is also known as permitless carry, allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit. If you are in the military, you only have to be 18-years-old.

Officials say drivers need to pay attention to Senate Bill 89 and House Bill 1071.

Senate Bill 89 orders drivers who are approaching all stationary vehicles displaying flashing lights to move into a lane that is not adjacent to the stationary vehicle. If no additional lane exists, drivers must proceed with caution, reduce their speed and safely navigate traffic conditions.

If you like to go fast, House Bill 1071 is for you. The bill allows the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to raise speed limits on certain turnpikes from 75 miles per hour to 80 miles per hour.

If higher speeds are approved, lawmakers say they would be limited to the H.E. Bailey, Cimarron, Indian Nation or Muskogee turnpikes.

Three other measures also deal with state questions that were approved by Oklahoma voters in the past.

Officials say House Bill 1269 would help ease prison overcrowding by applying State Question 780 retroactively. It would also allow people who have certain existing felonies expunged from their records.

As a reminder, State Question 780 reclassified some criminal offenses, like drug possession and property crimes, to misdemeanors instead of felonies.

House Bill 2325 would allow minors under 21 into liquor stores if they were accompanied by a parent or legal guardian of age.

"There is somewhat of a competitive disadvantage currently with packaged stores in that I can take my 14-year-old to the grocery store, and I could walk by a wine display and I could purchase a bottle of wine with her standing three feet from me," Sen. Stephanie Bice said. "I could also walk down the refrigerated beer aisle and I could purchase a 6-pack should I choose to with her standing next to me, but she is not allowed to enter a retailed spirits establishment currently."

After Oklahoma voters approved the legalization of medical marijuana, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 882, which will establish medical marijuana waste facility licenses and permits as a new license category.

Senate Bill 1003 also would add the American Legion to a list of places exempt from having to pay state sales tax on goods and services.

In an unusual measure, Senate Bill 21 gives the rib eye the designation of the ‘State Steak of Oklahoma.’

All of the measures will go into effect Nov. 1.