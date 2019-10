OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are encouraging drivers to avoid an area in southeast Oklahoma City as officers are involved in an ongoing standoff.

Officials say there is a large police presence near S.E. 50th and Stiles in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say they were trying to serve a warrant, but believe that the suspect is still inside a local home.

Initial reports indicate that shots may have been fired at one point. However, those reports have not been confirmed.