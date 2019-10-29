Proposed Coffee Creek development passes first hurdle

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR/ Edmond Sun) – A potential development in the Edmond area has overcome its first hurdle.

According to the Edmond Sun, the Edmond Planning Commission approved a recommendation for the preliminary plat of ‘The Heritage at Coffee Creek.’

The preliminary plat is located on the south side of Coffee Creek Rd., east of Kelly Ave. on the former Coffee Creek golf course. Organizers say the plat includes 201 lots, with lot sizes ranging from 6,000 to 11,500 square feet.

Officials say that while ‘The Heritage at Coffee Creek’ still has a way to go before it is created, it has passed the first step.

In the past, Edmond residents have vehemently opposed previous plans for developments in the area.

In November, Edmond residents and developers talked for four hours during an Edmond City Council meeting about a commercial/residential development plan.

Residents argued that developing the golf course would increase traffic, flooding, and lead to overcrowded schools.

“I don’t think this thing was ever meant for anything other than a golf course. I think we just want what we bought,” Dennis, a Coffee Creek resident, told News 4 in 2018.

Ultimately, the city council voted to deny the plan for commercial property, townhouses, apartments, and single-family homes.