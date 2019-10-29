Sexual assault allegations continue to surface against former Canadian County major

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) - More allegations of sexual assault are surfacing against a former major with the Canadian County Sheriff's Office.

"He sexually assaulted me for several minutes," a first responder, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News 4.

News 4 spoke with that anonymous sexual assault victim last month. He said it happened when he was 19-years-old and a student at Redlands Community College. The alleged suspect was an EMS instructor at the time.

He spoke out after Gabrielle Welch publicly shared her dad's story after he recently passed away.

Her father was allegedly sexually assaulted by the same man back when he was an officer with the Yukon Police Department nearly three decades ago.

The alleged suspect, who most recently was a major with the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, resigned from the CCSO once Welch's dad's allegations sparked an internal investigation.

"I knew that there would be other victims, but I don't think I understood how massive the number of victims was going to be," Welch said. "Every single time the story airs, every time I post something significant on my social media, another person comes forward."

Earlier this week, Welch said she heard from the first female victim.

"She was told that she had to give him a favor in exchange for the CPR certification," Welch said.

Like many of the alleged victims though, her statute of limitations has run out.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West confirmed to News 4 earlier this month that the former major resigned following an internal investigation.

However, no charges have been filed at this time.

Sheriff West said he cannot confirm or deny an active investigation, but said he can confirm he's discussed the allegations with the district attorney.

"This can't continue because there have been countless lives ruined by the actions of this man," Welch said.