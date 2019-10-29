Sharks and shopping? Interactive aquarium set to open at Oklahoma City mall next year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An interactive aquarium is set to open at a metro mall next summer!
Blue Zoo OKC is set to open in 2020 with a mission to "educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment."
Guests will be able to feed stingray, birds, lizards and pacu, touch the stingray and starfish, learn about jellyfish, lionfish, snakes, seahorses, living coral, eel and clownfish and more.
There will be more than 12 attractions:
- Shark Exhibit
- Starfish Touch Tank
- Touch and Feed Bird Room
- Touch and Feed Lizard Center
- Stingray Touch Pool
- Predator Exhibit
- Reef Tank
- The beautiful Fish Only Salt Water Tank
- Clownfish Tank
- Giant River Tank
- Water Cycle Table
- Science Play Table
- Pirate Ship
- Fresh Water Center including: Discus, Axolotl and Archerfish
The aquarium is expected to open a Quail Springs Mall, 2501 W Memorial Rd., in Oklahoma City next summer.
35.467560 -97.516428