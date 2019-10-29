Sharks and shopping? Interactive aquarium set to open at Oklahoma City mall next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An interactive aquarium is set to open at a metro mall next summer!

Blue Zoo OKC is set to open in 2020 with a mission to "educate and inspire in a fun, hands-on environment."

Guests will be able to feed stingray, birds, lizards and pacu, touch the stingray and starfish, learn about jellyfish, lionfish, snakes, seahorses, living coral, eel and clownfish and more.

There will be more than 12 attractions:

Shark Exhibit

Starfish Touch Tank

Touch and Feed Bird Room

Touch and Feed Lizard Center

Stingray Touch Pool

Predator Exhibit

Reef Tank

The beautiful Fish Only Salt Water Tank

Clownfish Tank

Giant River Tank

Water Cycle Table

Science Play Table

Pirate Ship

Fresh Water Center including: Discus, Axolotl and Archerfish

The aquarium is expected to open a Quail Springs Mall, 2501 W Memorial Rd., in Oklahoma City next summer.