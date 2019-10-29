× Two Oklahoma cities make Top 30 of Friendliest US Cities

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An online travel site asked its followers what cities were the 50 friendliest in the US and two Oklahoma cities were hospitable enough to make the top 30.

Big7travel.com asked its 2.5 million Instagram followers “what are the friendliest cities in America?” and America decided Tulsa and Oklahoma City had some friendly folks.

Coming in at number 27, Tulsa was noted for its “convivial atmosphere that continues everywhere through the suburbs.” Whether you’re lost or are simply looking for a good place to eat, Tulsans are happy to stop and help.

“Oklahoma City doesn’t have the nickname of ‘The Big Friendly’ for no reason…”

OKC is in the Top 10 for the most friendly cities, coming in at number 8.

The blog cites the Cinderella City’s willingness to help strangers as well as Oklahoma Citians’ community mindset.

Columbus, Ohio claims the top spot for the friendliest city for their “genuinely positive attitude towards other people” and “a great place for families.”