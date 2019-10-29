× Variety Care Britton Health Center Nominated for Design Award

October 29, 2019, Oklahoma City, OK – The American Institute of Architects Oklahoma Chapter (AIA Oklahoma) honored Variety Care’s Britton Health Center with a nomination for the 2019 American Institute of Architecture Oklahoma design award in the commercial-medium category and the Oklahoma People’s Choice Award. Voting is currently available online at aiaok.org and award winners will be announced during the AIA Oklahoma Design Excellence Awards Banquet on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Devon Tower in downtown Oklahoma City.

The AIA Oklahoma Design Excellence Awards is an annual event highlighting stunning design projects by members of the AIA Oklahoma. Nominees are selected across 10 categories and feature design work on commercial, residential, and historic properties.

“We are humbled by this acknowledgment by AIA Oklahoma and are thrilled to stand alongside other trendsetters expanding the beauty of our state through innovative architectural design,” Variety Care Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Reddout said.

Variety Care Britton Health Center is a state-of-the-art community health center offering family medicine, pediatric care, women’s health, dental, a drive-thru pharmacy, behavioral health, vision, and much more. Most importantly, the 33,000-square-foot facility provides underserved community members of Oklahoma’s historic “Old Britton” access to the vast services offered by Variety Care.

In her speech at the center’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Variety Care CEO Lou Carmichael spoke on the vision of the Britton Health Center and its potential impact on the Britton Corridor: “The opening of the Britton Health Center is a leap towards bringing needed quality health care to a community in need of our services and offering a place local residents can call their medical home and feel welcomed when they come,” she said. “We see the Britton Road Corridor coming back to life.”

Voting is currently available online at aiaok.org. For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with thirteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.