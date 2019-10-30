AAA cautions motorists and pedestrians to stay safe on Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) in Oklahoma is calling upon motorists to drive safely and watch for pedestrians this Halloween.
There were 157 crashes in Oklahoma last year during the 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Halloween holiday time frame, according to a AAA Oklahoma news release.
Two of the crashes resulted in two people being seriously injured. Eight of the crashes were alcohol and/or drug-related, according to the news release.
“This means that more than 5 percent of the Halloween crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a potentially impaired driver,” the news release states.
The number of pedestrian fatalities (adults and children) across the nation quadruples on Halloween. AAA officials advise pedestrians and trick-or-treaters to do the following to stay safe:
- Wear bright clothing and/or reflective accessories.
- Stay on sidewalks and cross the street at intersections – preferably, those with traffic signals.
AAA also provides the following responsible driving tips:
- Seatbelts save lives. All drivers and passengers need to buckle up – every time after every stop.
- If you plan to drive – don’t drink; if you plan to drink – don’t drive!
- Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Don’t risk it.
- For motorists planning on attending football games and Halloween parties, AAA reminds you to drive only while drug and alcohol-free, or select a designated driver for the day, plan to take a ride share or cab or stay overnight with a friend.