AAA cautions motorists and pedestrians to stay safe on Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) in Oklahoma is calling upon motorists to drive safely and watch for pedestrians this Halloween.

There were 157 crashes in Oklahoma last year during the 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Halloween holiday time frame, according to a AAA Oklahoma news release.

Two of the crashes resulted in two people being seriously injured. Eight of the crashes were alcohol and/or drug-related, according to the news release.

“This means that more than 5 percent of the Halloween crashes on Oklahoma roads involved a potentially impaired driver,” the news release states.

The number of pedestrian fatalities (adults and children) across the nation quadruples on Halloween. AAA officials advise pedestrians and trick-or-treaters to do the following to stay safe:

Wear bright clothing and/or reflective accessories.

Stay on sidewalks and cross the street at intersections – preferably, those with traffic signals.

AAA also provides the following responsible driving tips: