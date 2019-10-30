Ada Police Department searches for convenience store armed robber

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ada Police Department is searching for information on an armed suspect that robbed a convenience store Tuesday night.

Officials say the Sooner Stop, located at 3829 North Broadway, was robbed around 9 p.m. on October 29.

The man was wearing an orange ski mask and dark clothing.

The Ada Police Department asks anyone who has information about the robbery or recognizes the man to please contact the Ada Police Department at (580) 332-446 or Crime Stoppers 580-33-Catch to remain anonymous, with any information regarding this crime.