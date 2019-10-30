Baker frustrated with Oklahoma law surrounding farmers markets

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. (KJRH)- Farmers markets are a popular way for Oklahoma families to get fresh produce, but some local farmers and bakers are asking lawmakers to take a closer look at changing a law.

Coze Huffman says she is retired but still bakes her signature rum cakes to sell at Farm Hippie, an indoor shop in Collinsville.

However, that all changed recently.

“I came in, and I looked over this way and saw my shelf was empty,” Huffman told KJRH. “And I thought, ‘Wow, we had a great weekend!’ And then they gave me the bad news of what was going on.”

According to the Oklahoma Department of Health, the indoor shop that rents their shelves to farmers is considered a retail shop, not a farmers market. Officials say that since the farmers don’t sell their products at the shop, it cannot be labeled a farmers market.

Now, organizers say they are collecting signatures to bring to lawmakers in hopes that the law can change next legislative session.