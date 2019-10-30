Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings
Big rig driver catches RV explosion on I-35 near Blackwell

Posted 10:23 pm, October 30, 2019
BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) - It was an inferno on the interstate.

A big rig driver had just pulled into a Welcome Center off Interstate 35 near Blackwell when he thought someone rammed into him.

"Well, I'm sitting in the back of my truck and it felt like somebody hit my truck, but what it really was, was this RV exploding," said Josh Hammitt.

It's not yet clear what caused the flames, but everybody was able to make it out safely.

Hammitt said crews were out there for a while trying to clean it all up.

 

