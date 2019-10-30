Casino manager going through tough times still helping others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - We all know people who are always willing to help out, and Megan Cobb is definitely one of those people.

Cobb's work as an audit manager at Firelake Casino is important to her, but so is her family.

“Megan’s very resilient. Over the past 18 months, she’s endured several tragedies. Her mother came down with breast cancer. Her husband became sick, had encephalitis and it changed her entire life," said Carrie Smith, table games manager.

Recently, News 4 and Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma surprised her with a special recognition.

"Congrats, you're our MVP and here's $5,000," said Bob Funk, president of Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.

The recognition was something that she didn't expect.

“Overwhelmed, shocked. Uh, yeah, I’m still kinda’ not really sure," Cobb said.

Chris Campbell works with Cobb and nominated her for the MVP award.

"Megan is great. She’s a big part of the team. No matter what’s going on at home, she’s always here with a smile. She says everybody helps her but she’s always willing to help everybody," said Campbell.

“She is inspiring. She, she’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. Um, I feel like I would have crumbled under the circumstances of what she went through," said Linda Hinojosa, general manager.

Cobb says she will use the $5,000 to pay for the medical bills.

"We're so proud of Megan because of her work ethic and is typical of our many great Oklahoma employees who do a great job every day, helping out companies to be successful," Funk said.

To nominate someone for the award, click here.