Chickasaw National Recreation Area to begin accepting reservations for popular Candlelight Tour

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – A local recreation area will soon begin accepting reservations for its popular candlelight tour in December.

Chickasaw National Recreation Area staff and volunteers are currently gearing up for the Candlelight Tour, which will be held on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

During the tour, visitors will get to experience a guided tour along candlelit paths as volunteers in period costumes act out historic scenes from the park.

The scenes, combined with the beauty of the trails, give guests a chance to learn more about park.

The event is free but reservations are required. There are a limited number of tours each evening and reservations fill quickly.

Organizers say they will start accepting reservations on Nov. 1 by phone at (580) 622-7234.