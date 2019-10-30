Cowboys Talk 2019-20 Hoops Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a wild two seasons for Mike Boynton. He joined OSU as an assistant coach. Shortly after that, the man he came to Stillwater with, Brad Underwood, bolted for Illinois.

Boynton then had to deal with the death of Tyreek Coger as well as an NCAA investigation for impermissible benefits. But Boynton kept the Pokes on solid ground. Entering year three Boynton can finally just focus on basketball.

Boynton's Cowboys are picked to finish sixth in the Big 12, but bring a mix of youth, age and talent to the team. The Boone Twins join from Tulsa Memorial, Isaac Likekele looks to continue on from a successful first season, plus the senior leadership of Lindy Waters, Cam McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa.

To hear Boynton's thoughts on the year, you can catch those in the videos above.