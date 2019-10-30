× Deadly crash along Turner Turnpike under investigation

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR)- Troopers say they are investigating a crash along the Turner Turnpike that claimed the life of a Canadian man.

Around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, investigators say they were called to an accident along the Turner Turnpike, about five miles east of Stroud.

According to an accident report, troopers say a semi-truck was parked on the outside shoulder of the turnpike for an unknown reason, and the driver, 38-year-old Sourabh Mehta, got out of the truck.

At that point, authorities say a Volvo CMV left the road and hit Mehta, killing him.

Officials say the condition of the driver and the cause of the crash are currently under investigation.