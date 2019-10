TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A driver was rescued after a crash into cold water on Tuesday.

Investigators say a rollover accident caused one vehicle to land in a ditch near Hwy 169 near 36th St. in Tulsa.

Officials say the driver was trapped in the cold water and had to be rescued by the Tulsa Fire Department.

The driver was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.