Family of 34-year-old woman hit and killed in Guthrie speaks with Channel 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Mandy Gorsuch's family is heartbroken about what happened Saturday night, but police aren't giving them much information other than she was hit by a pickup truck and the person responsible is still out there.

A young mother and wife. Mandy Gorsuch's brother says she had a way of making connections with people, letting everyone she encountered know they mattered.

“She was special, everything she did. There wasn't a stranger to her in this world, this whole world,” said Joshua Hughes.

But over the weekend, the light and laughter of the family was tragically taken. The 34-year old was hit and killed a block away from the Guthrie Police Department. The man witnesses say is responsible, sped off in his pickup truck before emergency crews arrived.

“There is no closure. There is no closure when something like this happens. None,” Hughes said.

Mandy died on the way to the hospital. Her brother says she was out with friends Saturday night, but that's all he knows, telling us the police are being tight-lipped about the investigation.

“That makes everything harder to deal with because we have so many questions and we are trying to take it minute by minute, second by second,” Hughes said.

But what this grieving family does know, they want the person responsible to face the consequences for what happened to their beloved sister.

“I just want justice, just like anybody else would. I just want justice,” Hughes said.

Guthrie police say they have identified the pickup and suspect responsible. They expect to have criminal charges filed in Logan County later this week. The suspect`s name is not being released until those charges are formally filed.