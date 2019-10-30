× Judge denies injunction to halt permitless carry law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma district court judge, Don Andrews has denied the injunction to stop a controversial law from going into effect.

In February, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2597 into law.

“We want to make sure that we let Oklahomans know that we are going to protect their rights to bear arms,” Stitt said.

The law allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit. If you are in the military, you only have to be 18-years-old.

However, critics say this bill could make things more dangerous for women, and increase pressure on law enforcement officers.

“This bill puts upon new training obligations. A new standard that they have to interact with gun owners and this is something that I personally and also in my capacity as a senator for Senate District 16 cannot support,” Sen. Mary Boren said.

Months after the bill was signed into law, an Oklahoma lawmaker created a petition that would put the measure on the ballot.

Ultimately, that petition drive fell short of its goal.

Permitless Carry will go into effect Friday, November 1.

Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement after Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews’ ruling: