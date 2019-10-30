× Liquor store owners prepare to allow minors in November 1st

DEL CITY, Okla. – When it comes to alcohol laws – our state has seen some major changes in the last year – and on Friday that continues.

Starting November first – those ages 21 and under will be allowed in liquor stores as long as they’re accompanied by a parent or minor.

This comes after Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2325 into law back in May.

For some, it’s a welcome change because current law has hurt sales in some cases.

“I’ve had several leave – some carrying a baby in a car seat – ‘I’m sorry you can’t bring her in,'” said Richard’s Liquor Store manager Stacie Carra. “It’s a baby in a car seat – what are they gonna do, you know?”

While some have expressed concerns that this will glamorize alcohol to minors – Carra says she doesn’t feel that’s the case.

“The more they’re around stuff – the more they’re not going to abuse this,” she said.

Carra says Richard’s Liquor Store is among the many that’s seen a drop in sales since last year’s legalization of wine and strong beer sales in grocery stores – so she hopes this change helps.

