Minors will be allowed in local liquor stores November 1st – how are store owners preparing?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) - When it comes to alcohol laws, our state has seen some major changes in the last year, and on Friday that continues.

Starting November 1, people ages 21 and under will be allowed in liquor stores as long as they're accompanied by a parent or guardian.

News 4 stopped by a liquor store in Del City where they say they aren't making too many changes in preparation for this new law, but they are adding some new signs.

"We try to be respectful to all of our customers, and I hope they're going to be respectful to us," said Richard's Liquor Store manager Stacie Carra. "If your kid comes in, please mind your children or I will mind them!"

Richard's Liquor has been in business for 47 years.

In the 12 years she's worked there, Carra has seen many folks come and go.

She says they have a lot of regulars and a regular problem.

"I've had several leave, some carrying a baby in a car seat. I'm sorry you can't bring her in," Carra said. "It's a baby in a car seat - what are they gonna do, you know?"

But that won't be a problem anymore.

In May, Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2325 into law.

Starting Nov. 1, those under the age of 21 will now be allowed in liquor stores as long as they're with a parent or legal guardian of age.

"It's not like, 'Hey, I'm 21 and my girl wants to come in with me and she's 20," Carra said. "No, you've got to be with your legal guardian."

While some have questioned if this will "glamorize alcohol" to minors, Carra doesn't think so.

"The more they're around stuff, the more they're not going to abuse this," she said.

In fact, with many parents leaving their kids in the car while they run in the store, she thinks this is a safer option.

"We're in a relatively good area, but some areas aren't so good around here," Carra said.

Carra says Richard's Liquor Store is among the many that's seen a drop in sales since last year's legalization of wine and strong beer sales in grocery stores, so she hopes this change helps.

"I think it should have been changed years ago for kids to come in," Carra said.