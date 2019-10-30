Morrison Schools to change bus routes after school buses slide into ditches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Okla. (KFOR) - An Oklahoma school district is changing its bus routes after several of their buses slid off the road into ditches.

“It’s a sled when it comes to mud or snow or anything,” one Morrison parent said.

A morning bus ride came to a screeching halt Wednesday morning.

Morrison Superintendent Brent Haken tells News 4 he’s always running to the rescue when his buses slip off the road.

The most recent crash happened Wednesday, trapping 30 kids inside.

“The driver was pulled over on the side and it was raining and she just continuously slid,” Haken said.

Everyone was fine, but Haken says this happens way too often.

“We can’t risk student safety any longer,” Haken said.

Wednesday, he announced a “difficult decision.”

Morrison Schools sent parents a letter saying there will be less bus stops and no more routes on dangerous roads.

That means parents will now have to drive their kids to designated areas miles from home instead of the bus coming to them.

“You’re telling them you are going to pick them up every 2 miles away and it’s their job to get them there,” Morrison School Board Vice President Phil Berkenbile said. “That’s not right.”

The district hopes the re-route will catch the attention of their county commissioner, Lance West.

Now, Haken is begging for funding till the mess is cleaned up.

He adds so far they’ve been lucky to have no injuries in any of their crashes, but he’s not willing to wait for their luck to run out.

“Bus routes were a priority because it’s kids, but no they don’t seem to be a priority anymore,” Haken said.

The district plans to meet with its bus drivers Monday morning to discuss where the designated bus stops will stand for the rest of the year.