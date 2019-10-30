New law changes process for DUI arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - If you want to keep your driver's license after being arrested for DUI, you now have another option.

Senate Bill 712 takes effect November 1st, giving a new option for drivers looking to keep their license to choose the Impaired Driver Accountability Program instead of an appeal.

The changes also do away with the Implied Consent Hearings with the Department of Public Safety.

Drivers can get into the program and will have to place an interlock device inside the vehicle for the length of time that your license would have been revoked.

"You will agree to put an interlock in your car for that window of time pay them $200 for that opportunity, another $50 for a restricted driver's license," said Attorney, Charles Sifers.

The restrictions show up on your driving record and on your license.

You now have 30 days to decide what you want to do before your license is revoked.

"I have 30 days to try to get discovery. To find out if there`s any videos that suggest that the arrest might have been questionable to get records from the department of public safety concerning breath tests data," said Sifers.

Sifers says the way the law is written now even if you file a lawsuit, on day 31 your license can be revoked.

“There's some litigation that's definitely going to happen to figure out how this new law is going to be applied,” he said.

Sifers was one of four attorneys who took a similar piece of legislation to the Oklahoma Supreme Court back in 2017. It was known as the Impaired Driving Elimination Act.

The court deemed it unconstitutional because it took away a person’s right to due process.