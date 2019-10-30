KFOR interactive radar
Norman man arrested in connection with bank robbery

October 30, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested in connection to a Norman bank robbery.

According to court documents, investigators allege that 43-year-old Clayton Leroy Bower walked into the Chase Bank in Norman, handed the teller a plastic grocery sack and a note.

The teller filled the sack with approximately $2,700 in cash.

Just two days after the crime, investigators arrested Bower at his Norman apartment.

If found guilty, Bower faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and mandatory restitution.

