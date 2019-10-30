NWS: 2019 becomes record-breaking year for Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A little more than a week after EF-1 tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, officials with the National Weather Service say a record has been broken.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Norman says it has confirmed 146 tornadoes so far this year.

Now, 2019 holds the record for the most tornadoes recorded in a single year in Oklahoma.

Officials say 1999 takes the second place spot when 145 tornadoes touched down that year, including one of the largest tornadoes on record.

With 146 tornadoes now confirmed, 2019 holds the record for the most Oklahoma tornadoes in a year. 1999 had 145 – how do the two years compare? #okwx pic.twitter.com/y1vlCH1SeR — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) October 30, 2019