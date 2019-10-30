Officials: Attic fire likely caused by lightning strike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning after witnesses saw smoke coming from a neighbor’s home.

Around 6:30 a.m., Oklahoma City fire crews were called to a home near 164th St. and Western Ave. on a small house fire.

Investigators determined that the fire originated in the attic, but they were able to limit the damage to just about $15,000.

Officials say one couple was home at the time, but no one was injured.

Witnesses at the scene tell News 4 the couple didn’t even know their home was on fire and were awoken by neighbors.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the fire likely was caused by a lightning strike.