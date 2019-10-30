Oklahoma County Commissioners accept information about allegations against district attorney

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The Oklahoma County Commissioners accepted information regarding alarming allegations against Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on Wednesday.

Last week, News 4 told you about a tort claim with wrongful termination allegations against Prater by his former investigator, William Muller.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, Oklahoma County Commissioners discussed the allegations during executive session, "to engage in confidential communications between the public body and its attorney concerning a pending investigation, claim or action by William Muller, TC-2019-036, and where on advice of its attorney, the board has determined that disclosure will seriously impair the ability of the public body to process the claim or conduct a pending investigation, litigation, or proceeding in the public interest."

When they returned from executive session, the commissioners voted to accept the information but did not take any action.

This comes after Muller's attorney requested the Attorney General or an independent body review the claim for the county.

In the claim, Muller alleges, "Mr. Prater in his own words felt that any reform to criminal justice was 'bull****,'" and that he was unlawfully seeking "incriminating or compromising" information about former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Kris Steele. The claim goes on to refer to Steele as "one of the most visible leaders of the criminal justice reform movement in Oklahoma."

The claim also alleges Prater wanted to review donations from the ACLU to Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform and requested a multi-county grand jury investigation without probable cause.

When Muller allegedly couldn't find any wrongdoing in those grand jury documents, according to the claim, "Mr. Prater became irrational and angry upon learning about the outcomes" of Mr. Muller's findings.

Muller claims that's why he was fired.

Prater released the following statement to News 4 last week:

"These allegations are ridiculous. I am unable to respond due to legal restrictions on revealing why someone may have been terminated. There is a personal vendetta behind these allegations. This was carefully orchestrated to be released during a week, when I would be busy, in a courtroom, with a very important trial, doing the work the people of Oklahoma County elected me to do. Because of that important work, I`m unable to fully respond at this time."

Kris Steele, chair of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, sent News 4 the following statement:

"I am reading the details of the claim for the first time. I intend to monitor the facts as they unfold in this pending action. Meanwhile I remain focused and committed on working with fellow Oklahomans to safely reduce our prison population, strengthen families and invest in alternatives to incarceration in our state."